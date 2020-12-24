NORAD helps Santa on his journey around the world

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The North American Aerospace Defense Command is preparing for one of their biggest missions that takes place every year.

That mission just happens to be tracking Santa Claus on his journey around the world.

“On the 24th of December of every year we’ve been doing this now for 65 years we have a special mission of tracking Santa, Lt. Richard Parker, Deputy Program Manager for NORAD Tracks Santa, stated.

The special assignment begins around midnight.

On December 24th a team of Santa trackers get ready to watch a series of radars called the north warning system.

“47 radar stations which are strung along Alaska and Canada and they peak over the horizon so when they see that Santa goes airborne we call our satellite people and they immediately start tracking him,” Lt. Parker explained.

The operation is pretty particular. To track Santa they combine a few old and new tricks beginning with Rudolph’s nose.

“We use some inferred satellites to look at Rudolph’s nose because Rudolph’s nose glows red and there’s an inferred signal that comes out of that and it differentiates him from anything else in the sky,” Lt. Parker stated.

According to Lt. Parker, this is not just fun but it is also a holiday tradition.

“This is one of those things we felt it was important even in the time of COVID to let people know the spirit of Santa is alive and well and NORAD is doing a job that it’s carried on for so many years or tracking Santa around the world,” Lt. Parker explained.

If you want to join in the fun to track Santa simply follow along the link we have provided for you or you can call NORAD at 1-877-HI-NORAD.