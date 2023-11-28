AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — ‘Tis the season for gathering with family and friends at Maxwell’s Magical Christmas! The family attraction, which opened the day after Thanksgiving, will welcome visitors on select days from Nov. 24 through Dec. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

According to the press release, the farm features more than 80 acres of country family fun and has been transformed into a “true winter wonderland” with more than 20 holiday attractions for people of all ages.

“Our ever-popular Trail of Lights, 30-foot Christmas Tree, 50-foot Pixel Tree, and Lighted Hayride Trail are just the beginning,” said owner Larry Borger. “We have brand-new, picture-perfect photo ops all around the Farm and jaw-dropping displays featuring more than one million Christmas lights!”

Borger also mentioned that Maxwell’s Magical Christmas will feature farm animals, food, a Christmas gift market, fire pits to make s’mores, and a special visit every night by Jolly Old Saint Nick.

“Santa Claus will make a grand entrance by tractor every evening we are open at 6 p.m.,” said Borger. “He will be taking pictures, which are included with admission, and visiting with our guests about their wish lists all the way up until Dec. 23.”

According to Borger, Santa isn’t the only special visitor making an appearance at the farm. Many Christmas characters will also be at the farm throughout the season, including two very special appearances by Prancer.

“We have partnered with the Amarillo Little Theater Academy to sponsor Prancer, which runs from Dec. 1 through the 10th,” said Borger. “We are excited to welcome Prancer to the farm before and after his much-anticipated shows. We hope people will come out to Maxwell’s on Nov. 25 and Dec. 16 to meet one of Santa’s hardest-working reindeer.”

For more information and for a full Christmas calendar, visit maxwellspumpkinfarm.com.