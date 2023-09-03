American flag with employee time card, hammer and wrench to represent the concept of Labor Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Labor Day has been a national holiday in the United States since 1894 when President Glover Cleveland created the holiday to honor and recognize the American labor movement. The United States celebrates the holiday every year on the first Monday of every month in September.

During this holiday, businesses shut down to celebrate and honor their employees.

Below is a list of businesses closed for Labor Day:

Government Offices – Federal offices and government buildings will be closed on Labor Day, including City Hall, the courts, and DMV offices. The Texas Department of Transportation offices will also be closed.

– Federal offices and government buildings will be closed on Labor Day, including City Hall, the courts, and DMV offices. The Texas Department of Transportation offices will also be closed. Federal Institutions – Amarillo National Bank, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Happy State Bank, First State Bank, and First United Bank.

– Amarillo National Bank, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Happy State Bank, First State Bank, and First United Bank. Post Offices – USPS and FedEx will be closed, However, they will still offer Express Critical, FedEx Office, and FedEx Custom Critical deliveries.

– USPS and FedEx will be closed, However, they will still offer Express Critical, FedEx Office, and FedEx Custom Critical deliveries. Retailers and Restaurants– Most retailers and restaurants tend to stay open for Labor Day, however, smaller local businesses may close for the holiday.