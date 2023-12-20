AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Christmas is just a few days away and holiday travel is in full swing. Here are a few travel and safety tips to keep in mind before you hit the road or head to the airport to catch a flight.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is expecting plenty of traffic for the holidays and Sgt. Cindy Barkley said they are taking extra precautions to keep roads safe.

“Troopers will be out in full force looking for those who are not obeying the law and those who may be putting others in danger,” Sgt. Barkley said. “So for example, troopers will be out looking for speeders, people who are drinking and driving, people who are not wearing their seatbelt, distracted drivers as well as other violations.”

While this is a time for celebration, she encourages people to drink responsibly.

“If you do plan on consuming alcohol, we ask that you plan ahead and get a sober driver or use a rideshare service to get to your destination safely,” she added.

Barkley also shared tips for drivers before they travel.

“Ensure that everyone in the vehicle is buckled up. Plan your route ahead of time. If you have to plug it into a GPS, do it before you start driving to avoid driving distracted,” she continued. “Check your vehicle condition your tires, your brakes, your fluid, and just have a safe trip.”

According to officials with the City of Amarillo, Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is also expecting an increase in travel over the holidays.

The Director of Aviation, Michael Conner, said, “The airport is preparing for approximately 8,900 passengers in the lead-up to Christmas day, an increase from the 7,700 travelers during the same period last year.”

Officials also said travelers should arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flights, giving them plenty of time to check in, go through security screenings, and for any unforeseen delays.

They also encourage travelers, especially locals, to consider other transportation to the airport, including airport drop-offs and ride-sharing services.

Airport officials encourage travelers, especially local residents, to consider alternative transportation options, such as arranging airport drop-offs with family or friends

The City said if parking areas reach capacity, airport staff will direct travelers to additional parking spaces.