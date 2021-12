CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis announced throughout the month of December, Green Acres Park will feature lights on its trees for the public to enjoy.

The city said this annual feature at Greene Acres Park is organized to promote Clovis’ recreational areas as a destination for the public to enjoy and celebrate the holiday season.

The city said the sponsors for this year’s holiday lights are Burn’s Do It Center, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Xcel Energy.