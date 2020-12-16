Get ready for the busiest mailing and shipping week of the year

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – The week of Dec. 14-21 is expected to be the Postal Service’s busiest week of the holiday mailing and shipping season; the Service said that this is the last week to get those holiday gifts and greetings in the mail by recommended deadlines.
“This has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic — and the Postal Service is expecting significant increases in the volume of mail and packages.” said the Postal Service. “Sunday delivery has been expanded in select high package volume locations, and the agency already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities. Mail carriers will also deliver Priority Mail Express packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.”
The Postal Service said that it is possible to handle shipping your gifts online. You can ship a holiday gift, order free Priority Mail boxes, print shipping labels, purchase postage, and request next-day Package Pickup here.
The Postal Service recommended the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Christmas to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:
- Dec. 15 – USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 18 – APO/FPO/DPO (Except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service
- Dec. 18 – First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 18 – First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 19 – Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express service
Alaska –
- Dec. 18 – Alaska to/from Continental U.S. First-Class Mail
- Dec. 19 – Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail
- Dec. 21 – Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail Express
Hawaii –
- Dec. 15 – Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 21 – Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail Express
The Postal Service also said it offers shipping tips in 10 video ‘how to’ guides.
