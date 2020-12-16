Get ready for the busiest mailing and shipping week of the year

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – The week of Dec. 14-21 is expected to be the Postal Service’s busiest week of the holiday mailing and shipping season; the Service said that this is the last week to get those holiday gifts and greetings in the mail by recommended deadlines.

“This has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic — and the Postal Service is expecting significant increases in the volume of mail and packages.” said the Postal Service. “Sunday delivery has been expanded in select high package volume locations, and the agency already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities. Mail carriers will also deliver Priority Mail Express packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.”

The Postal Service said that it is possible to handle shipping your gifts online. You can ship a holiday gift, order free Priority Mail boxes, print shipping labels, purchase postage, and request next-day Package Pickup here.

The Postal Service recommended the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Christmas to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:

Dec. 15 – USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18 – APO/FPO/DPO (Except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

Dec. 18 – First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 18 – First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 – Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express service

Alaska –

Dec. 18 – Alaska to/from Continental U.S. First-Class Mail

Dec. 19 – Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail

Dec. 21 – Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail Express

Hawaii –

Dec. 15 – Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 21 – Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail Express

The Postal Service also said it offers shipping tips in 10 video ‘how to’ guides.