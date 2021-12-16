Faith City Mission to host annual Christmas Outreach, December 22

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Faith City Mission is continuing its annual Christmas Outreach this holiday season, held on Dec. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Faith City (600 N. Tyler Street)., according to the organization.

The event will include a Christmas dinner with mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, rolls, trimming, and dessert. A special candlelight chapel service by Brant Fricker will be held before the Christmas meal.

After the meal, guests will receive winter items which includes the following: