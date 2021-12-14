Edward Jones offices to host Toy for Tots drive in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Local Edward Jones financial advisors are set to support the Toys for Tots program during the holiday season by using their offices as a drop-off location, according to Edward Jones.

The community can bring in a new or unwrapped toy to the offices through Saturday, Dec. 15, which will benefit needy children in the area.

“With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities,” Peterson said. “And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community.”

Edward Jones released a list of the financial advisors: