Demand for Christmas trees rises

TEMPLE, Texas – Brian Robinson, owner of the Robinson Family Farm, has been selling Christmas trees for the past five years. He says customers have been shopping for a real Christmas tree earlier and earlier every year.

“You know, these trees were planted six to eight years ago and forecasts in the market that far ahead. It’s kind of hard to say what you’re going to need,” says Brian Robinson, owner of the Robinson Family Farm.

With many shortages in the stores, Robinson’s’ customers don’t have to worry about a Christmas tree shortage this year.

“It’s not necessary, a shortage, because I do have tons of trees around there. Beautiful trees. It’s just that they’re going to be gone quickly and once they’re gone, they’re gone,” says Robinson.

Last year in the time span of eight days, the Robinson Family Farm sold out of Christmas trees. This year they planned ahead and ordered more.

They would like to let customers know they do not have to worry about the February freeze ruining their decorating plans.

“Our real trees that we get are coming in from North Carolina. I wouldn’t call it a shortage this year, really. Our supplier could only get us about 1700 trees, “says Robinson.