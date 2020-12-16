Colorado Santa swings from 50,000-pound excavator

Holidays

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Dara Bitler, KDVR

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — As if 2020 hasn’t been weird enough already, Santa traded his sleigh this week for a 50,000-pound excavator.

While trying to get toys ready for Christmas, Santa apparently needed a quarantine break.

Robert Holmes, aka Santa, decided to practice his flying skills before Christmas.

While at Tico Time River Resort near Durango, Colorado, Holmes, who was hoisted up on a rope, glided through the air while attached to the excavator.

“Gotta do something during quarantine,” Holmes said.

