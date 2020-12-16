DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — As if 2020 hasn’t been weird enough already, Santa traded his sleigh this week for a 50,000-pound excavator.
While trying to get toys ready for Christmas, Santa apparently needed a quarantine break.
Robert Holmes, aka Santa, decided to practice his flying skills before Christmas.
While at Tico Time River Resort near Durango, Colorado, Holmes, who was hoisted up on a rope, glided through the air while attached to the excavator.
“Gotta do something during quarantine,” Holmes said.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- APH reports 202 new cases, 10 deaths, 573 recoveries in Amarillo area
- State prison along California-Mexico border hotbed for COVID-19
- US regulators OK genetically modified pig for food, drugs
- Camp Pendleton Marine frees trapped toddler from burning car
- Colorado Santa swings from 50,000-pound excavator