AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the holiday season in full swing, the Better Business Bureau has shared the top 12 scams to look out for this Christmas.

From misleading advertisements to puppy scams, these are BBB’s “top 12 scams of Christmas”:

Misleading social media advertisements could lead to paying for items that a consumer didn’t buy or getting charged monthly for an unknown free trial which can all come from online purchase scams. Social media gift exchanges involve sharing personal information unwittingly and getting tricked into buying gifts or sending money to someone unknown. Holiday apps that could have fees hidden in their advertisements or malware in their programming. Fake texts that say you have been hacked, many of which might claim to come from Amazon, Paypal, Netflix or bank accounts. Free gift cards through suspicious emails, advertisements or text messages. Temporary holiday jobs or job opportunities that seem too good to be true. Look-alike websites that can be linked through emails about holiday deals and sales, which might resemble legitimate sites but are actually seeking consumer information. Fake charities that might be scammers posing as individuals and organizations in need. Fake shipping notifications that can appear as phishing emails or texts from scammers posing as legitimate retailers and carriers. Advent calendar advertisements from social media that are not delivering as promised. BBB encouraged consumers to research before they buy. Purchasing top holiday wishlist items from resellers on Facebook Marketplace and other platforms, such as low-priced luxury goods or jewelry and electronics, which can be cheap counterfeits and knockoffs. Puppy scams through the internet, with fake sponsored pet advertisements misleading consumers and potential pet parents.

BBB advised that the average consumer can avoid these scams by taking simple precautions and exercising caution when shopping online. BBB also advised if consumers are asked to make a payment or donation through a third party, wire transfer or by prepaid debit or gift card to treat it as a red flag.

Officials from BBB encouraged those for general information to avoid scams and for more advice for online shopping to visit their website. To report a scam to the BBB, consumers can visit their scam tracker.