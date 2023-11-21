AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau shared holiday shopping tips to encourage consumers to shop safe and smart online.

According to BBB, four out of five scams reported occur online. BBB recommends researching companies and products before purchasing, being aware of fake websites that have grammatical errors, limited contact information and not being secure.

“We want to warn people to do their homework before they go out and shop,” said Jana Kiehl, President of Better Business Bureau Texas Panhandle. “So they know who they’re dealing with, you know, ask questions even in the store, like what’s the return policy? Always purchase with a credit card, so you have some recourse and always do some checking, you know, before you actually make that purchase decision.”

A secure website will have HTTPS, at the beginning of the website’s address bar.

Other tips include being mindful of making purchases while scrolling through social media, as scammers can have access to buying habits and pretend to offer the product at low prices. The BBB also recommends not shopping on price alone and being mindful of deals that seem to go to be true.

If you are making purchases online and using a debit or credit card, use secure and traceable transaction methods. Also take notice of digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards and other non-traditional payment methods.

One of the most common scams during this time of year is puppy scams.

“Use local organizations that can help you with a pet,” said Kiehl. “Check all that out before you actually spend that money, especially if you’re doing it online. Because you might be asked to send additional fees for a shipping crate, or additional fees for some shots or medication for the puppy. Know what you’re getting into and don’t buy a puppy sight unseen.”

According to the BBB, consumers who used credit cards were less likely to lose money.

BBB also noted that shipping and tracking information can be faked. To avoid going to an unsecure website the BBB recommends going directly to the shipping company website and typing in the shipping code to see if it is real.

During this time of year, Kiehl encourages the community to shop local and with businesses that are accredited by the BBB.

The BBB also provides a list of reliable charities that can be donated to.

“When choosing a charity to give to, you want to make sure that your money is going to do the most good,” said Kiehl. “So, you want to look into the charity, make sure that they meet those standards for charity accountability. They’re not they’re not really hard to meet, but it is something that BBB does to help that charity to be reliable, and to help donors know who they’re giving to.”

For more tips on holiday shopping, reputable businesses and charities you visit the BBB’s website.