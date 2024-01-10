AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Nexstar Media Group Inc. announced that it will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King on Dr. Martin Luther King Day by airing a tribute, “A Granddaughter’s Dream,” from King’s granddaughter Yolanda Renee King.

According to a Nexstar Media Group Inc. press release, at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, it will air a 30-minute program on KAMR Local 4 News highlighting the activism of Ms. King and her grandparents.

Ms. King at just 15 years old wrote a book, “We Dream a World: Carrying the Light From My Grandparents Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King,” which she describes as a love letter to her grandparents.

NMW said during an interview with Ms. King and her mother, Andrea Waters King, who is also President of the Drum Major Institute they discussed, her calling to fulfill her grandparents’ dream and the influence her grandparents had as well as the significance of the King family legacy. Ms. King describes in the interview how she feels that it’s time for a new generation to pick up the torch and raise their voices. NMW detailed that she has been raising awareness since the age of nine.

Officials with NMW announced that the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation will donate $10,000 to the Drum Major Institute in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

According to NMW, Ms. King honored her grandparents on MLK Day last year, as a keynote speaker at Clemson University saying, “I feel that somehow, they are with me and that our spirits are joined in the quest for a just, loving and peaceful world. I am very proud to be their granddaughter, but I am also challenged by their inspiring legacy of vision, courage and their competent leadership. And I know that I’m not alone.”

The special will air at 6:30 p.m. on KAMR Local 4 News on Jan. 13.