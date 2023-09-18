House Republicans are struggling to lock down votes for a proposed stopgap funding measure with less than two weeks left to avoid a government shutdown.

The measure, crafted by leaders of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus and the Main Street Caucus and unveiled late Sunday, would extend government funding through Oct. 31.

It would cut all discretionary spending by 8 percent except for the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs, and it includes the bulk of a House GOP border policy bill.

The bill is sure to be dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate, but Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his conference would win significant leverage with the Senate and White House if they could at least get it through the chamber in a party-line vote.

The problem is that a number of hard-line Republicans are lining up against the measure, with some saying they will never vote for a stopgap measure.

Given the narrow GOP majority, Republicans can only lose four of their own members if everyone in the House votes. Democrats would all be expected to vote against the measure.

The Hill is keeping a whip list on the critical votes. Bookmark the page to keep track of updates through the week.

‘No’ votes (9)

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) — Bishop says he’s opposed to a stopgap measure, generally known as a continuing resolution (CR). “Roll back the crazy bureaucracy to pre-COVID levels,” he said in a post on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) — Burchett told The Hill that he’s a “no” on the legislation.

Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) — Crane said he was a “No,” in a succinct post on X.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) — Gaetz has been the biggest thorn in McCarthy’s side throughout this Congress and has said he will not back the legislation. He has repeatedly threatened to bring a motion to vacate to the floor — essentially a measure to dump McCarthy as Speaker.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — Greene is an ally of McCarthy’s, but in a post on X she said she opposes the legislation and criticized it for essentially comprising Democratic policies from last year’s appropriations measures.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) — Luna said she is a “no” on the CR. She’s also recovering after delivering a baby, but said she’ll fly to Washington to vote against the legislation if needed.

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) — Rosendale, who may run for the Senate in Montana, said he will not back a continuing resolution.

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) — Spartz issued a statement laying out her opposition and criticizing McCarthy for a lack of leadership.

Lean ‘no’ (3)

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.)

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) — Norman has favored deep spending cuts and has made it clear he’s willing to see a shutdown to get them. After the deal was announced, he strongly suggested he wanted to see deeper cuts. “My questions are these, 1) what is the top line # for all 12 Appropriation bills net of any rescissions ? Will leadership “go to the mat and not cede power regardless of the days of the shutdown? Why are we not working on passing all 12 appropriations NOW!!” Norman told The Hill in a text message.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.)