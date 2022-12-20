(The Hill) – Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday that the United States has “definitely” been harmed by having Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) serve in the Senate.

Musk made the comment in response to a tweet from former Tesla program manager Farzad Mesbahi, who is now a content creator, according to his LinkedIn profile. Mesbahi retweeted a post about a letter that Warren sent to the chairman of the board of Tesla, of which Musk is the majority shareholder, asking if shareholders have been hurt financially by Musk’s time running Twitter.

“Elizabeth Warren is the last person I would ever want anywhere close to Tesla,” Mesbahi posted.

Tesla stock has lost almost a third of its value since Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter at the end of October.

Warren wrote in her letter that she is concerned Tesla’s board has “failed to meet” its “legal duty” to ensure Musk is not treating the company as his “private plaything.” She also asked how the board is handling “conflicts of interest, misappropriation of corporate assets, and other actions by Mr. Musk that appear not to be in the best interests of Tesla and its shareholders.”

She noted that Musk’s deal to buy Twitter gave Tesla $1 billion in yearly interest payments to make, an amount that exceeds its annual cash flow.

The Hill has reached out to Warren’s office for comment.

This story was updated at 12:37 p.m.