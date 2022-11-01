Migos rapper Takeoff has died at 28 after he was shot during an early morning Tuesday incident outside a bowling alley near Houston, Texas.

A representative for Migos confirmed the news. Takeoff was one of three members of the hip-hop group, along with Quavo and Offset.

When contacted by The Hill, the Houston Police Department (HPD) said police could not confirm the death or release any further details of the shooting, which occurred around 2:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the HPD said officers were reviewing surveillance footage and still investigating.

Takeoff and Quavo were at the event, but police are still investigating the group’s involvement in the incident, the spokesperson said.

Police said one victim was deceased when officers arrived on scene and two others were injured and taken to the hospital.

Dozens of people had gathered for a private party on a balcony at Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston.

Migos are known for popular hits including “Fight Night” and “Handsome and Wealthy.”