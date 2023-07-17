First lady Jill Biden will travel to France next week to speak at an event to mark the United States rejoining a United Nations-led education group, the White House said Monday.

The first lady will head to Paris from July 23-26, where she will deliver remarks at a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) flag-raising ceremony.

While there, Biden will highlight the United States’ commitment to education leadership on the global stage, the White House said.

The event in France comes after the U.S. in 2019 officially withdrew from UNESCO, two years after the Trump administration cited anti-Israel bias for the decision to leave the group. The withdrawal was largely procedural, and came as the Trump administration more broadly raised concerns about the United Nations’ agenda and attitudes toward Israel.

UNESCO was co-founded by the United States after World War II.

The organization “contributes to peace and security by promoting international cooperation in education, sciences, culture, communication and information,” according to the United Nations website.