Hunter Biden is suing Rudy Giuliani for “total annihilation” of his digital privacy and data, filing a civil suit over the former mayor’s involvement in disseminating information he purported to be from Biden’s laptop.

“Defendants are among those who have been primarily responsible for what has been described as the ‘total annihilation’ of Plaintiff’s digital privacy,” Biden’s attorneys wrote in the suit.

“For the past many months and even years, Defendants have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen from Plaintiff’s devices or storage platforms, including what Defendants claim to have obtained from Plaintiff’s alleged ‘laptop’ computer,” they wrote, noting the data actually came from an external hard drive.

The suit, filed in California, alleged that Giulilani violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, as well as a California law dealing with data access and fraud.

Robert Costello, a former attorney for Giuliani who has recently sued the former mayor to recoup legal fees, is also named in the suit.

“Plaintiff has demanded Defendants Giuliani and Costello cease their unlawful activities with respect to Plaintiff’s data and return any data in their possession belonging to Plaintiff, but they have refused to do so. Defendants’ statements suggest that their unlawful hacking activities are ongoing today and that, unless stopped, will continue into the future, thereby necessitating this action,” Bidens team wrote.

