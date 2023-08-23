Rudy Giuliani surrendered at the Fulton County, Ga., jail Wednesday over charges tied to his efforts to help former President Trump remain in office after losing the 2020 election after agreeing to a $150,000 bond agreement.

The former New York City mayor and longtime Trump ally faces 13 charges for allegedly joining a criminal enterprise bent on keeping the former president in the White House. He joins 18 other defendants, including Trump, in a sweeping case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D).

Upon leaving the jail, Giuliani told reporters he believed the indictment was a “travesty.” He also said posting bond should not mistaken for admitting guilt in the case, insisting that he did so to not serve jail time. He maintained that Willis was infringing on First Amendment rights of people who were advocating for the former president.

“If they could do this to me, they could do this to you,” Giuliani said. Television footage showed Giuliani entering a bail bondsman office after delivering the remarks.

All the defendants in the case face state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act charges — the same charge Giuliani used to crack down on mobsters and Wall Street titans in the 1980s as Manhattan’s top prosecutor.

Giuliani’s promotion of false election fraud claims — plus his efforts to persuade members of the Georgia Legislature to join a fake electors scheme meant to swing the race in Trump’s favor — are at the core of the indictment.

He is charged with a count of soliciting lawmakers to violate their oaths of office by encouraging them to help send a slate of Trump electors, and a count of making false statements, for each of the three committee hearings where he and other Trump allies spread lies about the election results.

In a different case, where two Fulton County election workers are suing Giuliani for defamation, the Trump lawyer said he will “not contest” that his statements about election fraud were “false” and “carry meaning that is defamatory” but maintained that they were “constitutionally protected.”

Earlier Wednesday, Giuliani agreed to a $150,000 bond. The agreement’s terms say that Giuliani may not communicate about the facts of the case with any of his co-defendants or any witnesses, except through his counsel. He also cannot intimidate any co-defendants or witnesses, the agreement says.

Atlanta lawyer Brian Tevis signed the agreement as Giuliani’s legal representative. CNN had previously reported that Giuliani had not found a Georgia-based lawyer to represent him.

During the booking process, Giuliani’s height and weight were recorded and he was given a prisoner identification number, as were his other co-defendants. He has not yet been released.

Trump’s bond is set at $200,000, while attorneys John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and Kenneth Chesebro agreed to $100,000 bonds.

The former New York City mayor is the seventh defendant to surrender at the Fulton County jail. The other defendants have until noon on Friday to turn themselves in, according to Willis. Trump said he would surrender Thursday.

Updated at 3:58 pm.