The sweet sounds of Woody Guthrie

The Woody Guthrie Museum was created to honor the life of what many consider an American icon.

When visiting the museum you will be able to find pictures, records, newspaper articles, and much more. All of these pieces are related to the life of Woody Guthrie.

Free tours are given upon arrival and you will be given history on Guthrie’s life and his time spent in Pampa. Guthrie wrote many songs about the dust bowl during his time in Pampa and many of those songs can be seen on display at the museum.

People from all over the world come to learn about the life of Woddy Guthrie and many musicians ask to play at the museum as a way to pay their respects to the late Woody Guthrie.

