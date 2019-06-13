The Station Masters House Museum, houses all sorts of artifacts that have been donated by families in Hansford County.

There you can find a collection of items from how people lived in the early pioneer days to even just a few years ago.

The station masters house is decorated just like it says a house. You are able to see items from the county’s very beginning from families who still stay in Spearman.

“I came here in 1959 or 1960 I believe but my children who were born here I wanted to have a place that they can see what they’re county was like,” Joanne Eaton, President of the Station Masters House Museum, said.

For some, this museum is a great reminder of humble beginnings.

Some of the newest attractions are a memorial wall for veterans who are from hansford county.