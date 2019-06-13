The Station Masters House Museum

High Plains Road Trip

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Station Masters House Museum, houses all sorts of artifacts that have been donated by families in Hansford County.

There you can find a collection of items from how people lived in the early pioneer days to even just a few years ago.

The station masters house is decorated just like it says a house. You are able to see items from the county’s very beginning from families who still stay in Spearman.

“I came here in 1959 or 1960 I believe but my children who were born here I wanted to have a place that they can see what they’re county was like,” Joanne Eaton, President of the Station Masters House Museum, said.

For some, this museum is a great reminder of humble beginnings.

Some of the newest attractions are a memorial wall for veterans who are from hansford county.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss