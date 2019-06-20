The Palace Theater in Canadian

In smaller towns, entertainment can often be hard to come by.

However, the 110-year-old Palace Theatre in Canadian has been the focal point of the town’s entertainment for years.

The Palace Theatre has been around since 1909. After a few names, renovations, and restorations, the theatre soon became one of the biggest entertainment spots in Canadian.

“I feel like this place gives everyone something to do,” Ray Weeks, said.

Weeks has grown up in the theatre since his mother was a co-owner in the eighty’s.

“I tell people yeah it was my job when I was a kid to run out back to hose down the swamp cooler so it would stay cool,” Weeks stated.

Now week’s spends his time bringing people together through the power of a good movie.

“Sometimes it will be packed we’ll have 150 people in here the lobby will be full other nights there will be two people,” Weeks said.

The Palace Theatre is one of a kind. With only one screen and wood floors, the theatre seems to be paused in time.

“We can show one movie we show it for about a week. sometimes two weeks it depends on the movie and the distribution company,” Natalie Pino, said.

The Palace Theatre is also known for its high tech sound. Guests said the wood floors and the sound system help to give moviegoers the ultimate theatre experience.