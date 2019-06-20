The Last Cowboy’s Court in Canadian

The Last Cowboy’s Court started out as a tourist court built by two WWII veterans who were brothers.

It was built to attract the eye of those traveling through Canadian to other cities. Now it is one of Canadian’s most popular places to stay.

Each room in the hotel is dedicated to a family in Hemphill County.

When you walk inside, you will see a western design with a pamphlet detailing history about that particular family.

“Hemphill County is considered one of the last homes for the working ranches and working cowboys because we have so many original ranches that were found here in the late 1800s that are still worked by those same families that started them 150 years ago,” said Remelle Farrar, caretaker.

The Last Cowboy’s Court has a few favorite and newly renovated rooms.

One of the most popular is room 12 and a half.