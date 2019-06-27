The Iconic Foxy Drive-In

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)—It is not every day that you see a drive-in restaurant, but Clovis boasts an iconic drive-in of its own: the Foxy Drive-In.

Foxy Drive-In has been a fixture of the community since 1956.

The third generation restaurant started at 7th and Main, then moved to its current location down 7th St. in 1959.

A.C. Bryant opened the business, ten his son Chris took over in 1976.

Now, Chris Bryant and his son operate the business together. They’re serving up car side burgers, sandwiches and specialties they’re known for, and they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“We get a lot of local people and we try to serve a quality product and give quality service and keep them coming back,” said Chris Bryant. “We’ve really enjoyed serving our community and serving the people of Clovis and the surrounding area and we’re going to continue to do so.”

Bryant said they also offer a soda fountain and milkshakes. They are best known for their “taquitas.”