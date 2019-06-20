Pampa is not what most people think of when they hear the word history.

The Freedom Museum in Pampa, however, houses just that.

There is memorabilia that was used in wars throughout our history.

Items have been donated by people as a way to keep the history of wars fresh in peoples minds, but also a way to honor those who fought and lost their lives in them.

“We get all kinds of visitors from just about every state. local…we even get some from foreign countries,” Mike McGivern, a volunteer at the museum, stated.

Some of the relics that they have included a coast guard amphibious helicopter, army jeeps, and much more.

If you get the chance to see it there is even a nuclear bombshell donated by Pantex and uniforms from World War II.