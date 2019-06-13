DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)–If you come into Dumas on US-287 from Amarillo, it is hard to miss the Dumas Museum and Art Center.

It sits just on the edge of town and since the early 2000s and it has been in that location, providing a window into the past of the high plains and the art which is inspired here.

When you visit the Window on the Plains Museum, Director Terri George hopes you will take away knowledge of the pioneers who settled the land, the history in each exhibit and the stories of the people who lived here before.

“You have got to know where you came from to appreciate where you’re at,” George said. “I do. I look at the old way they used to have to wash their clothes and I’m so thankful that I have a plug-in in my house and I have a washing machine that works and I have lights that turn on. You know you have to be aware of where you came from, I believe.”

George said thanks to donors, the museum has exhibits she loves to share with guests and now, two new barns with rare windmills and an extensive collection of tractors.

But that’s not all.

“Then with us being right next to the art center and being a part of each other, that makes it so much better ’cause people can go from one to the other,” George added.

The Art Center offers paint days where artists paint on site, woodcarving and quilting classes.

Director of the Art Center, Marti Christman, said you can also see tons of artwork which captures the beauty of our region.

“I mean, you see scenes from Palo Duro Canyon, sunsets and sunrises that we see every day,” said Christmas. “We feature art from so many artists in this area, and when I say this area, it’s not just Dumas. We have a lot of Amarillo artists, Dalhart, New Mexico–that bring their art here and they like it here.”

The Window on the Plains Museum and the Art Center are open to the public. Both are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

