Pampa is the third largest city in our area with a small town nature. It is also home to one of the oldest restaurants in Texas.

The City of Pampa has plenty of hidden treasures to offer, one being a cafe that has been around for 85 years.

“It’s been such a big icon of Pampa. There’s so many memories that are made here,” Lupe Martinez, co-owner of the Coney Island Cafe, explained.

Martinez is not originally from Pampa but said it is still his home.

“I just love this place I love the staff that we have I love our customers that we have. It’s amazing,” Martinez stated.

Since opening in 1933, the cafe has had minimal changes.

It even has the same booths that it did back then, and their traditional coney is one of the most popular treats.

“The coney comes with chili, mustard, and onions, that’s just the way it is,” Martinez said.

The cafe is more than just a place to eat but a place to make memories.

“You see a lot of pictures that people have taken with family or staff members,” Martinez said.

Pictures are just one way history is preserved in the cafe.

Sign in books with people leaving kind thoughts and memories are some of the most cherished.

“They’ll be sitting down and say hey can you show us the photo album hey can we see the guest book,” Martinez said.

Customers are not always local, in fact, many come from all over the world.

“We have people come from all over across the united states. we’ve had people come from Germany,” Martinez explained.

Besides coney’s, they are also known for their pies.

There are over 20 types of pies that are made from scratch and even cakes.

The cafe was originally started by two immigrant brothers that originally sold food from a cart before opening the cafe.