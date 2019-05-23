Sweet Sipz: Specialty Drink and Cookie Shop Opens in Canyon
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Sweet Sipz is located at 1304 23rd Street in Canyon.
Hours:
- Monday-Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday: Closed
Keep up with Sweet Sipz on Facebook to see what's new and happening.
More Stories
-
A clip from the cast of TEXAS the Musical in Canyon.
-
Canyon is home to West Texas A&M University, Palo Duro Canyon…
-
Hereford, Texas is more known in our area for cattle, but it is also…