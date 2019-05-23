Sweet Sipz: Specialty Drink and Cookie Shop Opens in Canyon Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Sweet Sipz is located at 1304 23rd Street in Canyon.

Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

