Sweet Sipz: Specialty Drink and Cookie Shop Opens in Canyon

Posted: May 23, 2019 02:44 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 04:26 PM CDT

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Sweet Sipz is located at 1304 23rd Street in Canyon. 

Hours:

  • Monday-Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Friday & Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: Closed

Keep up with Sweet Sipz on Facebook to see what's new and happening. 

