Summer Fun in Borger

The Johnson Park Youth Center Open House is happening today, May 30 from 3:30 to 9 p.m. It is free admission into the Johnson Park Youth Center with an early one-day-only opening of the JPYC pool before the pool’s regular summer hours start on Monday. Parents can also come by and sign up/get information about the free Park Rec Summer Program offered to all Hutchinson County children. This event was created as a fun opportunity for the entire community to celebrate the upcoming summer with the special pool opening and free admission at one of Borger’s ‘coolest’ summer spots.

The pool officially opens Monday, June 3 and the regular cost is $2 a person.

Now that school is about to be out, parents and families who live in Hutchinson County and are interested/need a summer program for their children are encouraged to stop by to sign-up for JPYC offers.

For more information, visit www.borgertx.gov as well as stay updated on all city news and events on the City of Borger’s multiple social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube).

All social media sites are “City of Borger”

For more about the Park Rec Summer Program, click here: https://www.borgertx.gov/236/Park-Recreation-Summer-Program

