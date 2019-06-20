Summer Fun at Pampa H2O

Pampa H2O hours:
- Monday-Friday 12-7 p.m.
- Saturday 12-10 p.m.
- Sunday 1-7 p.m.
Pampa H2O has a Play & Stay program with local hotels. If guests stay at one of these hotels, they get free passes to the water park:
- AmericInn
- Best Western Northgate Inn
- Hampton Inn
- Holiday Inn Express
- La Quinta Inn
Promo Days:
- Adult Swim on Monday nights from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
- Toddler Time on Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m.
- T-Shirt Tuesday, Weenie Wednesday, Fruit Friday
Pampa H20
1400 N Sumner St
(806) 665-5730
WWW.CITYOFPAMPA.ORG