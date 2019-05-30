PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Perryton used to be called the Wheatheart of the Nation, and even though it’s not the largest wheat producer in the country, the town still celebrates each year.

It’s appropriately named the Wheatheart Celebration, and it’s held in August. That’s when Perryton’s birthday is August 22, 1919.

And it’s not just a one-day event. It goes on for multiple weekends, and there’s something for everyone.

Denise Wilmoth, the Wheatheart Celebration Council Co-Chair, said, “I think there’s a lot of things people love about the celebration, but I think the biggest thing is the parade. Our streets are full and we have so many entries, this year, we have lots of bands that come in. But it’s just a great day to get started for a family event.”