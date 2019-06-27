Oasis State Park in Portales

PORTALES, N.M. (KARM/KCIT) — Oasis State Park is a true treasure in Portales.

It’s is supplied with fish year-round. Although fishing is the park’s main draw, it also has several hiking trails and a shady campground.

It’s been a state park since the late 1960s and actually started out as just a grove, according to Valerie Russ, a park technician.

Russ also says the park doesn’t get enough credit. “I think it’s like a little hidden gem, that people think ‘Oh, well Oasis, well whatever,’ and we are the smallest of the state parks but really, we get a lot of compliments. They come out here for the quiet, the peaceful, the fishing, just being able to relax and not have to worry about the everyday hustle and bustle of life.”