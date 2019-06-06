No Man’s Land Museum in Guymon

High Plains Road Trip

by:

Posted: / Updated:

No Man’s Land Museum is a place that tells visitors what early Oklahoma was like so they can compare it to how it is today. 

The museum has many exhibits and antiques that help give people a look into early pioneer life.

One of the most popular exhibits is one showcasing the dust bowl.

There you will find pictures on display and a house that is modeled after one in that time. 

“We have it all set up as a typical farmhouse from the 1830s in this part of the country. then we have a nice scene of the dust bowl coming in as it might have looked in the 1930s,” Seth Hammond, a curator at the museum, stated.

The other exhibits include a collection of plains arrowheads and beadwork.

Other collections include dinosaur footprints and fossils that have been found in the panhandle area. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss