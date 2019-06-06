No Man’s Land Museum in Guymon

No Man’s Land Museum is a place that tells visitors what early Oklahoma was like so they can compare it to how it is today.

The museum has many exhibits and antiques that help give people a look into early pioneer life.

One of the most popular exhibits is one showcasing the dust bowl.

There you will find pictures on display and a house that is modeled after one in that time.

“We have it all set up as a typical farmhouse from the 1830s in this part of the country. then we have a nice scene of the dust bowl coming in as it might have looked in the 1930s,” Seth Hammond, a curator at the museum, stated.

The other exhibits include a collection of plains arrowheads and beadwork.

Other collections include dinosaur footprints and fossils that have been found in the panhandle area.