Lake Fryer in Ochiltree County

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you are in town and looking for a little getaway, Lake Fryer is just 12 miles south of Perryton.

It was originally known as Wolf Creek Lake and was formed by the construction of an earthen dam on Wolf Creek in eastern Ochiltree County in 1940.

A flash flood destroyed the dam in 1947, but after a bond election to obtain local funds, it was rebuilt in 1957 and named after James T. Fryer, an area pioneer rancher.

Now, the lake sees plenty of camping and fishing every year.