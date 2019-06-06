Jim Hitch Memorial Junior Golf Championship in Guymon
GUYMON, Oklahoma (KAMR/KCIT) - The Jim Hitch Memorial Junior Golf Championship is on Friday, June 7 at the Sunset Hills Golf Course in Guymon. For more details, click here.
More Stories
-
No Man's Land Museum is a place that tells visitors what early…
-
For around 60 years a game reserve near Thompson Park in Guymon has…
-
A game reserve near Thompson Park in the city of Guymon has welcomed…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-