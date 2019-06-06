High Plains Road Trip

Jim Hitch Memorial Junior Golf Championship in Guymon

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 02:22 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 02:22 PM CDT

GUYMON, Oklahoma (KAMR/KCIT) - The Jim Hitch Memorial Junior Golf Championship is on Friday, June 7 at the Sunset Hills Golf Course in Guymon. For more details, click here

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News