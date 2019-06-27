High Plains Road Trip: Clovis Draggin Main Music Festival

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s time for the Clovis Draggin Main Music Festival.

Tonight, June 27 is the Lance Lipinsky and the Lovers (1950’s-’60’s) Concert at 7 p.m. at Marshall Auditorium.

Tomorrow, Friday, June 28 is the Loverboy with special guests Liliac (Rock) Concert at 7 p.m. at Marshall Auditorium.

There is a full day of events on Saturday:

5pm – Draggin’ Main Cruise9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Gearhead Gathering at Hillcrest Park with food, fun, & shopping

10 a.m. – American Legion 100th Anniversary Parade on Main Street

10 a.m. – Crank It Up Car Stereo Contest

11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 9 p.m.- Nitro Fire Up!

1 p.m. – Outhouse Races

4 p.m. – Great American Defense Community Patriotic Parade on Main Street, followed immediately by the Hot Rods Parade

4 p.m.- Food Court at CMS Admin Offices parking lot

5 p.m. – Draggin’ Main Cruise

9 p.m.- Top Fuel Dragsters at Clovis Municipal Schools Admin Building Parking Lot

Tour the legendary studio where Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, Buddy Knox, Waylon Jennings, Sonny West, The Fireballs, Charlie Phillips and many, many other groundbreaking artists recorded their music–an amazing step back in time from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Norman Petty Studio.

For more information and tickets, click here.



