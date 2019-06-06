Guymon’s Game Reserve

For around 60 years a game reserve near Thompson Park in Guymon has welcomed different types of wildlife.

The reserve was originally one way to help preserve the land in Guymon.

“We think it’s a unique gem to the city. how many cities can say they have a natural reserve in their city limits,” Sergio Loya, the assistant city manager, stated.

With over 200 acres of land Guymon’s wildlife reserve holds animals you don’t see every day.

Some of the animals are docile and friendly, like the elk. Others like the bison and longhorns prefer their space.

“They’re not as friendly so we just have to make sure we feed them before they get there,” Martin Hernandez, City of Guymon street & transportation, stated.

All animals on the reserve are cared for equally.

“We make sure the animals are fed and watered every day and check to make sure they’ve all been taken care of,” Hernandez said.

The reserve imitates the animal’s natural habitat and the climate in our area helps with that.

“The size of the reserve allows us to keep these animals and not do any damage to the environment. It sort of helps keep everything in balance,” Loya stated.

The balance being maintained at the reserve has done so well the city is considering bringing in a few more animals.

“We’re hoping to bring some zebras we’re hoping to bring some camels we’re hoping to bring some African Nilgai Antelope,” Loya said.

The animals are cared for and are under constant observation by city employees to ensure they get the best possible care.

“We get the vet and he comes over once a year and makes sure they’re well taken care of and they’re not hurt or anything else,” Hernandez said.

Although not everyone is allowed in they can still see and appreciate the beauty of it.



“We take pride in what we do and make sure we do it well,” Hernandez explained.

Currently the general public is not allowed inside of the reserve. However, city employees say they are considering opening up the reserve on certain days possibly weekends in the near future.