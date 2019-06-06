Exploring the XIT Museum

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)–From cowboys to wildlife and even the Dust Bowl, there is an exhibit for all things Dallam and Hartley Counties at the XIT Museum.

“They come in here, the first thing we do is show them is the XIT,” said Nick Olson, XIT Museum Director. “We’re the XIT Museum, but we don’t just deal with XIT, so if they don’t know anything about it, we give them a little run down, a little history of it and that was one of the first major things in this side of the Panhandle.”

Olson said many of the exhibits are hands-on, giving kids a feel of the past on the High Plains.

“We have several programs that do with kids dealing with wildlife, with ranching, with the local dairies and the cheese plant,” Olson said. “For our Dust Bowl display, we’re having some interactive things put into that. They lift panels up and they can feel fur from animals, they can listen to animal sounds.”

Olson said sourcing documents, especially for genealogy is the main focus, and working together with other small museums increases local tourism.

“We talk about other museums. If somebody is going south, we’ll say well here’s another place down there you can go and look at. And we help each other…if someone is looking for information and we don’t have it, we can give them another source to find information.”

The XIT Museum also contains a small wedding chapel, very small in fact, where couples can actually get married.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free but donations are always welcome.

