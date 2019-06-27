Exploring the Hillcrest Park Zoo

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)—Hillcrest Park Zoo in Clovis hosts 50,000 visitors annually. With 160 animals in total, there is plenty to see the next time you visit.

The zoo houses 63 different species, including giraffes, one of whom is quite friendly and loves attention.

There are also zebras, wildebeests, and even the show-stopping tiger.

Animals native to New Mexico can be found as well, like the bobcat.

You can also see black bears, a variety of birds and of course, monkeys.

“It’s 27 1/2 acres worth of walking, exhibits are pretty large and close-up, so you know, you’ve got a good view of the animals usually,” said Mark Yannotti, assistant director. “I mean our hyena can blend in well, but you’ll be able to see most everything.”

The zoo is open almost every day except for major holidays and is closed to the public on Mondays. It is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.