Exploring Perryton: The History and More

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Perryton was established on August 22, 1919. The history of the town is living on at the Museum of the Plains.

We got a tour with Sandy Judice, the president of board of directors of the Museum of the Plains. “We are replicating the city of Perryton in 1920s,” she explained.

The town was moved from two other nearby communities to its current location.

“It picked up and it was moved by horse-drawn wagons, by steam engines, walking, covered wagons whatever and moved to this location. The whole reason for the move was to be closer to the railroad,” Judice said.

It was all to make the transportation of its most important product, wheat, easier.

Judice went on to say, “At that time, when it was dubbed Wheatheart of the Nation, we had the largest wheat production in this country.”

And even though now that railroad is gone, the crop is still king. A little after the town was established, the Dust Bowl hit in 1936. The museum has a special section dedicated to this era.

“Here we have a replica of a house, what it looked like in a house during the dust bowl days,” Judice said. The house is a replica, but the items inside are from the 1930s

Now, in addition to the town’s history, the museum also a stone-age section. It features a display of collectors’ prehistoric and historic Indian artifact collections.