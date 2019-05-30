Ellis Theater in Perryton

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ellis Theater is right in the heart of downtown Perryton, and has been standing tall since 1928.

Ownership, however, has changed over the years. Most recently, it was purchased by the Garcia family in 2018.

Previously, it was owned by Josh Garcia’s grandparents, who bought it in 2001.

Josh and his wife refurbished it, and now can host both movies and live productions on the stage. Even with the new upgrades, tickets to see a movie here are still pretty cheap, just $6 per person.