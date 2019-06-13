DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)–The Dumas Family Fun Center is a family-owned business and meant for safe, family-oriented fun.

It is relatively new to the community. The business is only a year-and-a-half old but the owner said it is a dream come true.

It features six bowling lanes, Dumas’ only bowling alley, not to mention glow in the dark mini golf in the back.

The owner’s father, Antonio E. Chavez, who also serves as the General Manager, said his son looked around town and saw a hole where his business should be.

Now, they reach out to the Dumas community with open arms.

“What I really like is seeing families having fun and getting together and if, possibly, helping the kids to be out of the streets, out of problems and having something really funny and healthy to do,” Chavez said.

Chavez also said there is no smoking or alcohol at the establishment.

They hope to serve the community, offering discounts to schools and religious groups who visit.

