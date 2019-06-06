Dalhart’s James R. Fox, Jr. monument

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)–Right across the street from the XIT Museum stands the James R. Fox, Jr. monument. He was a pilot who flew rescue missions during WWII.

Erected in 2002, the monument was a gift from China.

A message from Chinese President Jiang Zemin is inscribed on the front of the monument that reads:

“He was an American pilot who valiantly sacrificed his life in China for the war of resistance against Japanese aggression. The Chinese people will forever remember his name, James R. Fox, Jr.”

The monument stands outside of the Dallam County Courthouse.

