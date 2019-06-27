Clovis named a 2019 Great American National Defense Community

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)—Clovis is the home of Cannon Air Force Base. In recognition of its support for Cannon, the city has been named a 2019 Great American National Defense Community.

Clovis is one of just five communities nationwide to be recognized by the Association of Defense Communities.

City Commissioner Helen Casaus said the men and women who live and work on-base are a big part of the Clovis community and the city is grateful for their service.

“It was a big, big honor to receive that award,” Casaus said. “I really love my military. They are a big asset here in Clovis. They represent us well and there’s really nothing Clovis wouldn’t do to support them.”

Clovis was also recognized for several military-related programs provided and supported by individuals and organizations in the community.