Citadelle Art Foundation in Canadian

The Citadelle Art Foundation is a rare find in not only Canadian but throughout the country.

What was once a local couple’s dream house filled with collected art pieces is now a museum inside of a mansion.

“We have a wonderful collection that certainly highlights the collectors. They didn’t necessarily go after pieces that were a specific name they went after pieces that has an emotional grasp,” said Executive Director Wendie Cook.

The Citadelle is open to the public and helps those in Canadian get a look at art that they may not have access to otherwise.

The museum has attracted visitors from all over and they even provide lessons in art for area children.