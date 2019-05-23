Canyon, Texas | High Plains Road Trip

Canyon is home to West Texas A&M University, Palo Duro Canyon State Park, and the Canyon Eagles, among many other things.

The Square in Canyon is the city’s economic center. It offers shops, restaurants, and a place to gather. The square is the perfect place to stroll and shop on a Saturday.

“Anytime you want to do something in Canyon, I feel like the square is where you go,” said Allison Hurst, a student at WTAMU.

There is plenty to see and do on the square, whether it is the staple Palace Coffee, or visiting one of the newer restaurants, like Barrel & Pie.

“There’s a lot of energy down here on the square and it’s really great to be a part of it,” said Kevin Friemel, Co-owner of Barrel & Pie. “Cocktails are fun, pizza is fun. Everybody loves whiskey, so we just thought it would be a good fit.”

Friemel said when one business on the square succeeds, they all do.

But not every business fits into a traditional role. For instance, Hugo’s on the Square offers something different–a venue for weddings, showers, and all sorts of parties.

“We feel like this venue fills a need for this town and it’s wonderful on the square ’cause we get a lot of business from people who don’t even know we’re here when they’re out shopping and look around on the square,” said Donna Syson, owner of Hugo’s.

Syson said it is important to her to recommend other businesses from the square to her guests.

For Syson, the choice to do business on the square was a no-brainer.

“There’s not a lot of cities anymore that save their downtown and their courthouse and this and that, and I feel like it keeps people connected and I feel like there’s a lot of history in this town,” Syson added, “and I believe that the downtown square of Canyon is making a comeback and I think that’s wonderful for all of the business owners.”

When it comes to the history of the High Plains, look no further than the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM).

Situated on the campus of WTAMU, the museum gives its visitors a window into the past.

“I think as Panhandle people, we have a grit about us,” said Stephanie Price, PPHM marketing director. “You know, we take care of ourselves and we take care of our own, and we are very good at creatively solving our own problems because we know no one else is going to do that for us, and I think the museum exhibits throughout tell that story.”

Price said the museum is a great place to learn for kids and adults and offers a fun, family atmosphere. From dinosaurs which once roamed the high plains, to our more recent history, the stories of the those who came before us are on display.