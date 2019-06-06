A look into a true hidden treasure

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) - A game reserve near Thompson Park in the city of Guymon has welcomed different types of wildlife for around 60 years.

The city is currently working on trying to bring in some new animals like zebras and camels.

There are 200 acres of a natural based preserve to help mimic the animal's natural habitat.

Currently, there are seven elk, 4 Longhorns, and seven bison.

Employees for the city of Guymon feed the animals and help to make sure they are in the best of care at all times.

"They're not threatened here at all. they're fed and we monitor their intake and vitamins. we have a veterinarian on staff, and they have plenty of room," Sergio Loya, Assistant City Manager, explained.

City employees are discussing allowing the public in the reserve on certain days, as of right now citizens can only view by driving by.