AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo, Texas has been at the center of history on the High Plains since before it was first established, from its time as a flat land of roaming buffalo to its years as a major stop along the railroad and Historic Route 66. In that time, it’s seen the development of innumerable historic sites and districts, such as the Santa Fe Railroad Depot, the Amarillo Helium Plant, and the Dilla Villa as well as its many historical neighborhoods.

However, some of Amarillo’s historic properties and districts are better remembered than others – and even some of the most recognizable sights and areas to locals, according to state and national registries, don’t even exist.

Here’s a look at how that happened.

What is a historic district?

The rules about what qualifies as a historic district or neighborhood can vary depending on whether a community is seeking a local, state or national designation. However, generally, a historic district is known as a place considered historically or architecturally significant to the point that it should be preserved and/or officially recorded in memory.

Local, state, and national historic designations tend to have different eligibility requirements and protections for a registered area depending on which designation it has and who has jurisdiction over it. As described by the Texas Historical Commission, there are at least six different types of designation a place can have in the Lone Star State, which may be standalone designations or overlap with one another:

Because of these differences in designations and records, some neighborhoods and communities that locals and area organizations consider historic may not technically exist in the eyes of government agencies.

For example, Amarillo’s published zoning maps don’t reflect the same historic designations that state or national registries do; in fact, as noted by current maps and a 2020 zoning revision presentation, the city doesn’t locally recognize any historic districts in its zoning. Meanwhile, other historic areas, such as the Barrio Neighborhood, currently have their historic locations locally recorded but not officially registered on a state or national level.

Where are Amarillo’s historic districts?

According to the Recorded Texas Historic Landmarks database and the National Register of Historic Places, Amarillo is home to five major historic neighborhoods.

Those currently registered neighborhoods include: Historic Downtown Amarillo;

US Route 66 Sixth Street Historic District;

Llano Historic District;

Plemons-Eakle Additions Historic District; and

Wolflin Historic District.

However, it should be noted that Historic Downtown Amarillo is not listed as a specific district, but rather is the location of many of the city’s historical markers and nationally registered properties. It is referred to as a historic district by the City of Amarillo because of the density of the individual historic properties and markers.

While that may seem strange, the lack of an official listing can have a few different explanations. The THC noted that historic places and district designations are most often the result of the efforts of individuals and local groups and organizations; logistically it can be easier to get a single building or location registered than an entire neighborhood or district.

In the case of the Barrio neighborhood, the Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee told MyHighPlains.com that it has recorded 23 historical sites. These have been recorded in a Barrio historical map and some in the Barrio historical book, said the BNPC, but its neighborhood board had not lately looked into registering the sites or district with the state or national registries.

Meanwhile, the Pleamons-Eakle Neighborhood Association noted on its website that it completed a Historic Site Survey in 1988 and used that data to register the area in the National Register of Historic Places in 1992, the result of a collaboration between the neighborhood and multiple local organizations.

What does registration do?

According to the THC, historical designations on local, state or national levels may offer a range of benefits for the properties and districts that are registered, including:

Helping qualify property owners for grant funding or tax incentives, including federal tax credits for the rehabilitation of historic buildings;

Giving property owners priority access to technical assistance from the THC staff;

Guiding travelers to places of historical interest – even though owners don’t need to provide public access;

Identifying properties in Texas that deserve protection;

Assisting government and private groups when planning new developments; and

Recognizing properties of local, state and national significance.

While some have worried that historical designations could impact what property owners can do with their property, the THC noted that National Register federal regulations do not:

Restrict a private property owner’s ability to alter, manager or dispose of property;

Require that properties be maintained, repaired or restored;

Allow the individual listing of private property over the objection of the owner;

Allow the listing of historic districts over a majority of property owners’ objections;

Require public access to private property; or

Require a plaque.

The TCH created a chart for methods of protecting historic property using different designations and markers, which covers some of the requirements and protections that each of the separate designations can lend a historic property or district.

What does registration look like?

Generally, according to the THC, properties eligible for listing in the National Register are at least 50 years old, though some exceptionally important properties have been registered before reaching that age. The registry also includes numerous property types, ranging from properties that have served as houses or schools as well as barns, bridges, lighthouses, ships, parks, and archeological sites – and while individual properties aren’t registered against the will of the owner, anyone can prepare a nomination for listing in the registry.

The THC suggested that anyone wanting to prepare a nomination for listing a property or district in the National Register consult with a historic preservation professional to complete the process, since the required documentation can be complex. However, properties can be nominated using an online system for “Determination of Eligibility” through the THC.

To complete a DOE for a property or district, according to the THC, submissions need to include things like a history of the property and significant people related to it, current photographs, current and historic maps and plans, and owner contact information among other items – including, for historic districts, a historic resource survey such as the one conducted by the Plemons-Eakle neighborhood.

For state registrations with the Recorded Texas Historic Landmarks program, more information can be found on the THC website and the Historical Marker application period for 2024 is expected to begin in March.