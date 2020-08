Leading as the 2nd female Mayor of Amarillo, battling cancer, and leading a city through a pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Mayor Ginger Nelson is only the second woman to be elected to lead the city of Amarillo.

Along with leading the city, she’s also leading the city through a pandemic, and battling a rare blood cancer at the same time.

Inspired by the women around her and those who came before her, Mayor Nelson reflects on women’s suffrage and how she’s inspired to lead the city.Digital Extra: Mayor Nelson’s thank you to Judge Mary Lou Robinson.