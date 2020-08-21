Women’s Suffrage: Angela Allen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Angela Allen is the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at West Texas A&M University.
Her job is to make sure that the university has a program for every student as well as introducing those students who are local to those who are not from here.
She speaks about how she achieves her goals and any struggles she encountered.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Giant panda Mei Xiang gives birth to cub, National Zoo confirms
- BBB warns of popular diet app Noom after thousands of complaints filed
- Five years ago today, the first women graduated from U.S. Army Ranger School
- Man accused in brutal attack of pickup driver in Portland is arrested
- Migrants forced to wait out asylum process in Mexico learn job skills